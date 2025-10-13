Scott Silven Presents 'At The Illusionist's Table'

At The Illusionist's Table combines a dinner curated by Chef Mark Estee with a production created by Silvan.

'Mentalism,' says Silven, 'is just a branch of illusion. So very often when we think of a magician, we think of card tricks or coin tricks, or maybe the guys you see on stage in Reno or in Vegas doing the sort of large-scale people-in-box illusions. Mentalism isn't any of that.'

What Silven does is to 'use people's memories and emotions and experiences and craft hopefully impossible illusions from those things. So it's a very personal, very immersive experience for the audience.'

'I grew up in the lowlands of Scotland,' continued Silven, 'a place where myth and mystery is a really big part of its identity. We're also a nation of storytellers. And I think I grew up in that world, surrounded in those landscapes where I was always open to exploring the unknown and wonder.' After studying hypnosis in Milan, Silven realized how powerful memories could be, and crafted his unique style of presentation.

While he still presents shows before much larger audiences, such as a new show he recently premiered at the Sydney Opera House, he feels that At The Illusionist's Table, which for its Reno run will be limited to 24 guests per performance, is 'maybe the truest and purest expression of what I do.'

'It's the proximity of it that's so special,' Silven continued. 'It's bringing people into a space that allows them to look at their lives, maybe in a slightly different way. And hopefully when you leave that experience, you feel maybe a little inspired, maybe a little transformed. And that's my goal. That's my North Star as a performer.'

At The Illusionist’s Table, with Scott Silven and Chef Mark Estee, is presented October 13-19 as part of Artown's 30th Anniversary Encore Series. artown.org for more.

