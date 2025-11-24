Reno Little Theater Presents A Christmas Carol

Judy Davis Rounds, who plays Scrooge in this production, says that this is 'a modern take on the classic tale, so it follows the main story line but with modern twists … there's also music, there's singing, there's magic, there's audience participation, and a lot of comedy.'

Along with Judy Davis Rounds as Scrooge, two casts of two actors each – AJ Clopton and Eli Espinosa in the first cast, Kristina Charpentier and Jessica Johnson in the second – play all of the other characters. 'They go,' says Davis Rounds, 'from, you know, say Mrs. Cratchit to the Ghost of Christmas Present to the Ghost of Christmas Past to Fred, my nephew.'

With all of the modern touches in this adaptation of A Christmas Carol, Judy Davis Rounds says that Scrooge's journey remains much the same as in the original story. 'When we're talking about Tiny Tim, or when we're talking about pushing away his nephew, Fred, and never being a part of his family, this character Scrooge really needs to look within himself and say, you know, this isn't doing anybody any good. And I think he really has that revelation when the Ghost of Christmas Future shows him what the future could be if he doesn't change his ways.'

She believes that 'people will probably leave the theater in a jovial mood and ready for the, you know, Christmas spirit.'

Reno Little Theater's production of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, as adapted by Samuel Kebede, continues through December 14. renolittletheater.org for more.

