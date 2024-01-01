© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Ezra Klein Show artwork. Headshot of Ezra looking toward the camera.
The Ezra Klein Show
Saturdays at 2 p.m.
Hosted by Ezra Klein

Each week, host Ezra Klein invites you into a conversation on something that matters. How do we address climate change if the political system fails to act? Has the logic of markets infiltrated too many aspects of our lives? What is the future of the Republican Party? What do psychedelics teach us about consciousness? What does sci-fi understand about our present that we miss? Can our food system be just to humans and animals alike? Tune in Saturdays at 2 p.m. on KUNR FM.