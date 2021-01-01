Fridays, 8-9 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon on KUNR

This American Life is a weekly public radio program and podcast. Each week we choose a theme and put together different kinds of stories on that theme.

Mostly we do journalism, but an entertaining kind of journalism that’s built around plot. In other words, stories! Our favorite sorts of stories have compelling people at the center of them, funny moments, big feelings, surprising plot twists, and interesting ideas. Like little movies for radio.

Our show is heard by more than 2 million listeners each week on over 500 public radio stations in the U.S., with another 2.8 million people downloading each episode as a podcast. We’re also heard on radio stations across Canada and Australia. We’ve won all sorts of awards, over a half dozen Peabody Awards, and the very first Pulitzer Prize ever awarded to a radio show or podcast.