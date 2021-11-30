-
The incessant use of smartphones and other technologies has addictive qualities. New York Times Bestselling Author Adam Alter explores how tech companies…
-
Daniel Fred is a professor of addiction treatment studies at the University of Nevada, Reno. He’s been getting a lot of attention lately for a photo that…
-
A Reno doctor and eight others were indicted for an alleged drug ring this week involving the illicit sale of prescription painkillers like oxycodone. The…
-
In the last month, there have been more than 50 opioid overdoses in Sacramento and Yolo Counties, including 13 deaths, according to the Sacramento Bee.…
-
Don Fertman is the chief development officer for the Subway sandwich chain. He came to the University of Nevada, Reno Monday, March 13 to provide his…
-
Since 2000, the rate of all drug overdose deaths across the country has increased 137 percent, largely thanks to widespread abuse of prescription…
-
Artown is drawing to a close this week, but Reno Public Radio’s Michelle Bliss reports that the community impacts of one project, the Doors To Recovery…
-
We have to do a better job at teaching young people what is normal drinking and what is not.