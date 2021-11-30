-
With campaigning well underway for many local, state, and federal elected offices, it’s a good time to look back at how Nevada’s political landscape has…
If you have the feeling that election season is getting longer and longer, you’re not wrong. Even on the state level, political candidates often announce…
The property surrounding Lake Tahoe is some of the most sought-after real estate in the region, but how that property is used has changed dramatically…
Today, some of Reno’s largest hotel casinos are located miles from the city center. But they were once confined to a much smaller area, as Alicia Barber…
May 9th was a big day for Reno. It marked the 150th anniversary of the city’s founding back in 1868. Historian Alicia Barber gives us the scoop on how it…
The American West has long been a crossroads for immigrants from across the globe. Historian Alicia Barber highlights one of these cultures in this…
The Truckee Meadows is known today for its two major cities of Reno and Sparks. But the valley was once home to a number of small, though vibrant,…
These days, many look to electric cars and buses as the future of transportation. But using electricity to power vehicles isn’t entirely new. In fact,…
When Reno was known as the Divorce Capital of the World, some local stringers made extra cash by reporting on who was getting those quickie divorces. To…
The scenic Truckee River, which winds through downtown Reno, is now considered a valuable asset, but it wasn’t always that way. Reno Public Radio’s Anh…