For the last dozen years, Washoe County voters rejected all education ballot measures. That streak came to an end yesterday when WC-1, the initiative to…
One more Washoe County School Board seat is going on the November ballot, creating a total of five open positions. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray sat down…
Business and construction are booming in Reno, and that means even more students for the already-overcrowded Washoe County School District. In the latest…
All this week, Reno Public Radio has been examining overcrowding in Washoe County Schools for our series Bursting At The Seams. So far, we've talked a lot…
Washoe County voters haven't approved new school funding since 2002, and that bond expired three years ago. Without enough money to build new schools or…
Can We Fit Two Schools In One Building? The Extreme Solution On The Table For Crowded Washoe SchoolsMuch of the debate around overcrowding in Washoe County schools has centered on the idea of shifting to a year-round schedule, also known as multi-track.…
Four severely overcrowded Washoe County elementary schools have been spared from going to a year-round calendar next school year. Reno Public Radio's…
Editor's Note: This story won an Associated Press Television and Radio Association (APTRA) award for best use of sound in a hard news story in 2015. Learn…
Click here to see full Washoe County Overcrowding Cheat Sheet
Tuesday the Washoe County School Board will decide whether schools that are severely over-capacity must switch to a year-round schedule by next fall.…