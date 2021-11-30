children's behavior

-
Lots of households are having the difficult "body art" discussion with their teens.
Is your discipline productive?
Cheryl explains why good parents leave plenty of time to just be a kid.
There are lots of cranky, overwhelmed exhausted parents out there. Is it possible to do less and actually have better-behaved children?
Defiance is one of the most common complaints parents have about their children. How can you invite cooperation and better behavior?
The Adrian Peterson case has brought corporal punishment back into the national spotlight, but what is the truth about spanking?
Some ideas on what works when trying to motivate your children.
When should parents step in and save kids from the consequence of their actions?