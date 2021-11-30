-
UNR’s Cyber Club is partnering with the Nevada Air National Guard to strengthen cyber security tactics. When a ransomware attack shut down the Colonial…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.COVID-19 trends continuing to improve across NevadaBy The Associated…
A massive hacking incident against beef processing giant JBS caused an estimated 20% of U.S. beef packing plants to grind to a halt earlier this week. JBS was quick to get things back online, but the attack raises questions about cyber security and market consolidation.
Casinos across the country including Nevada, are urging Congress to pass legislation that would expand cyber-security protections for the gaming industry.…