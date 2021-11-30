-
A Utah-based company called Domo is showing public health agencies in the Mountain West where their COVID-19 transmission risk is coming from. Among...
Imagine if your state health department put out a press release specifically naming your family, and listing the number of your family members with...
The city of Reno wants to make its data more accessible, be it building permits or violent crime stats. Reno Public Radio's Julia Ritchey has more the…
As the Las Vegas-based company Switch expands into northern Nevada, it plans on bringing unprecedented Internet connectivity to the state. Reno Public…