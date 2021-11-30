Elections 2014

-
As Republicans were celebrating last night, more than a hundred Washoe democrats gathered at a pizza joint in Reno. Despite the number of concession…
-
Despite having the backing of outgoing Reno Mayor Bob Cashell, Ray Pezonella was defeated last night by Hillary Schieve. Reno Public Radio's Michelle…
-
Like much of the country, Republicans swept races in Nevada last night. Reno Public Radio's Will Stone reports.You can check out all Nevada election…
-
Now that the polls have closed, Reno Public Radio's Michelle Bliss talks to fellow reporter Will Stone about voter turnout and the GOP's edge…
-
It may seem odd that the most expensive and watched race of this election is for attorney general, but a quick look at the last names of the two…
-
Funding for Nevada's Millennium Scholarships is slated to run out in the next several years. The program is overseen by the state treasurer, a post that's…
-
Reno City Council races are nonpartisan, but, for Ward 4, it's basically in name only.On one side is Bonnie Weber, a termed out Washoe County…
-
Republicans are feeling good less than two weeks from Election Day. Reno Public Radio’s Will Stone reports that’s based on registration and early voting…
-
While there are several competitive races in Las Vegas, state senate and assembly seats aren't expected to change parties in the north. Nowhere is that…
-
Three seats are up for grabs on the Reno City Council this November. One of those is for Ward 2, which covers much of South Reno and the area south of…