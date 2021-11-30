fossil fuels

-
The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects oil, gas and coal production – and C02 emissions – to rise in 2022. Extreme temperatures are partly to blame.
Americans’ fossil fuel consumption dropped 9% last year to its lowest point in three decades. It was also the nation’s largest recorded decrease in fossil fuel use.
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, July 7, 2021.Washoe County Reports Second Delta COVID-19 DeathBy Lucia StarbuckWashoe…
Deb Haaland's road to lead the Department of the Interior has been rocky, with some members of Congress using her confirmation process to air grievances...
President-elect Joe Biden wants to move the U.S. away from fossil fuel development, but he will face some challenges.
Recent data shows that the U.S. had more minable oil and natural gas reserves than ever before.
The last time the royalty rate for oil and gas production on federal land changed was in 1920. Proposed legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives...