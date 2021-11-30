-
President Biden called for a day of "renewal and resolve" as he takes office. Read fact checks and analysis of his remarks.
-
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as president and vice president of the United States on Wednesday. Follow live special coverage throughout the day.
-
Follow the inaugural address from President Donald Trump live, with footnotes from NPR.
-
Follow all the news and events live, beginning at 4 a.m., from NPR reporters and member stations in Washington covering the inauguration of Donald Trump.