With the Iowa caucuses behind them, presidential candidates must now turn their attention to the next few battleground states like New Hampshire and…
Over the next year, Reno Public Radio news is bringing you profiles of local voters to find out what issues are important to them ahead of the 2016…
Columba Bush, the wife of GOP presidential hopeful Jeb, held a roundtable with local high school and college students at the University of Nevada, Reno,…
Nevada drew a national spotlight to the issue of public lands last year when rancher Cliven Bundy faced off against the BLM. Now it's back in the…
GOP presidential hopeful Marco Rubio stumped in Reno last night (Monday), the first of a multi-leg tour of the state. Reno Public Radio's Julia Ritchey…
Republican presidential hopeful Jeb Bush stopped by Reno Wednesday, his fourth visit to the Silver State. Reno Public Radio's Julia Ritchey reports.A…