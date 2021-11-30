-
A new birthing simulator at UNR is ensuring nursing students can continue hands-on training throughout the pandemic. Lucinda gives birth to her baby Luna…
-
The Orvis School of Nursing at UNR started out with just 12 students and 5 faculty. Now, 60 years later, the school has about 300 students each year. The…
-
In this installment of the UNR Health Watch, a discussion about nursing and behavioral health with Dr. Sandra Talley - the first alumna to be named the…
-
University of Nevada, Reno, Provost Kevin Carman visited with Dr. Patsy Ruchala, director of the Orvis School of Nursing, to talk about trends in nursing…