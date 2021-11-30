-
The Our Place shelter in Sparks began moving in families experiencing homelessness about a year ago. There is space for roughly 140 women and 40 families,…
-
The City of Reno has ramped up the clearing of homeless encampments over the last month. KUNR Morning Edition host Noah Glick checks in with reporter…
-
Washoe County has officially opened the doors to Our Place to Grow, a shelter for unhoused families with children in Sparks. Units for women will be…
-
During the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 300 houseless individuals have been sleeping at the Reno Events Center, but the makeshift shelter is slated to close…