-
Last November, Nevada voters approved Question 1, an initiative that requires all private firearm sales and transfers to undergo background checks,…
-
Voters have narrowly approved an initiative to tighten gun background checks in Nevada.Supporters of the initiative, "Question 1" on the ballot, say they…
-
One ballot question this year asks Nevada voters if background checks should be required for private gun sales and transfers, including those at gun…
-
Question 1 on this year’s ballot asks voters whether background checks should be required on private gun sales and transfers, including those done online…