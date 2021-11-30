-
For over 80 years, the Reno Little Theater has been entertaining our community with high quality plays. This year, it is offering La Gente: Latino Theater…
Reno Little Theater has a free Latin American cultural festival set for tomorrow with food, live music, theater, art and storytelling. It’s an open house…
Reno Little Theater invites you to a free open house on Monday, Sept 7th from 11:00am-2:00pm. The event is to launch its new theater education program for…
Reno Little Theater is in the middle of its 80th season. In honor of its big birthday as well as celebrating 20 years of Artown, RLT will perform its…