Reno violinist Oliver Leitner, 17, has won numerous regional awards for his craft and is now expanding his reach to a national audience with a performance…
Classix Three features Reno Phil principal violist Dustin Budish performing the Walton Viola Concerto. The concerts are Sunday at 4pm and Tuesday at…
The Reno Philharmonic performs Mahler's "Resurrection" Symphony this weekend, featuring Soprano Jessica Rivera and Mezzo-Soprano Kelley O'Connor, and the…
The AVA Ballet Theater and the Reno Philharmonic perform Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" at the Pioneer Center, Friday the 12th and Saturday the 13th at…