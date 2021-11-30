-
Sixteen African journalists from the across the continent visited KUNR this week as part of the U.S. State Department's Edward R. Murrow program for…
There's nothing like a media startuppodcast to help media entrepreneurs with their startup efforts.Open Room Media is a podcast that has just launched,…
The Reynolds School of Journalism hosted a special guest the week of March 2 as its first Reynolds Diversity Fellow in Residence: Hugo Morales, co-founder…
For the semester just completed, Nevada Media Alliance Coordinator Vanessa Vancour recapped her student journalists' projects. Interviewed by David…
This past week, national media reported on the apparent journalistic lapses by Rolling Stone magazine regarding an article it published on sexual assaults…
While traditional journalism jobs have been diminishing in the age of the "new media," today's journalism students are still passionate and interested in…
On this edition of Reynolds School Media Watch, Journalism Dean Al Stavitsky has just returned from Tokyo and other travels abroad and shares some global…
As the fall semester gets underway at the University of Nevada, Reno, the Reynolds School of Journalism has a new asset: Mignon Fogarty. Widely known as…
Six select students of the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, recently spent an intensive week honing their public radio…