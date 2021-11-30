-
As the COVID-19 delta variant drives case counts to their highest levels in months, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte amplifies misinformation about the effectiveness of masks in schools.
Experts largely agree that schools should open to in-person learning this fall, but there’s disagreement on masking policies.
Many area business leaders are hammering this message: severe overcrowding at Washoe County schools could hurt the region’s economic growth. That's why…
Four severely overcrowded Washoe County elementary schools have been spared from going to a year-round calendar next school year. Reno Public Radio's…
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees approved a draft plan Wednesday night to address overcrowding and skyrocketing student growth. Reno…
Nevada Treasury officials heard from a crowd of frustrated and confused private school parents during a hearing Friday on the state's new Education…
Summer break is officially over for the 63,000 students returning to Washoe County Schools on Monday. Reno Public Radio’s Julia Ritchey visited one of the…