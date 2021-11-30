-
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees has approved an added lesson on sexual orientation and gender identity to the recently revised sexual…
-
In June, the Board of Trustees for the Washoe County School District approved five updated lessons, but a lesson on sexual orientation and gender identity…
-
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees approved multiple lesson plans this week for the revised high school sexual education curriculum.…
-
Community members in Reno gathered this week at a local school to look over a proposed sexual education curriculum for high school students. KUNR’s…