The housing crunch is being felt across Northern Nevada, but up in Tahoe, the community faces a unique set of challenges. Seventy-eight percent of the…
A new report shows rents in the Reno-Sparks area are the highest they've been in a decade. Data from a northern Nevada real estate consulting firm called…
Our series Squeezed Out has been examining how the area's housing market is being reshaped by a surge of new companies and outside investment. Nowhere in…
In our ongoing series, "Squeezed Out," on the housing shortage in Reno and Tahoe, today. In this final story, our reporter Amy Westervelt looks at…
Our series “Squeezed Out,” on housing shortages facing Reno and Tahoe, continues with reporter Amy Westervelt’s story on how tourism affects Tahoe…
We started our series “Squeezed Out” by looking at how everyday people are being affected by the housing shortages in Reno and Tahoe, but today Reno…
Reno's housing market has steadily regained its health, making it a sellers’ market. This is putting strain on the city’s dwindling supply of rental…
The Reno-Tahoe area is facing a severe shortage of affordable housing, impacting everyone from families to employers to even the police force. In this…