Donald Trump won Nevada last night, as expected, landing nearly 46 percent of the vote. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz trailed behind him, with 24 and 21…
Donald Trump dominated Nevada's GOP caucus Tuesday night, as expected, with Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz trailing behind him and duking it out for a distant…
Texas Senator Ted Cruz made his final pitch to Northern Nevadans last night at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, the campaign's eighth stop in a…
GOP frontrunner Donald Trump made his second appearance in Northern Nevada Sunday at a packed rally in downtown Reno. Our reporter Julia Ritchey was there…