-
Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged more than 900 new cases of COVID-19 a day. Health officials say the newest wave of infections is the result…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.Nevada County Bid To Honor Trump Goes From Road To BuildingsBy The Associated…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, June 14, 2021.California Governor Signs Orders To Roll Back Virus RulesBy The Associated…
-
The U.S. sport climbing team’s hopes and aspirations are on pause after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed for a year due to the COVID–19 pandemic.
-
Rock climbing is making its debut in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the U.S. national team is training in Salt Lake City. For the eight elite athletes who...