UNR College of Liberal Arts

-
The Board of Regents has approved plans for a new fine arts building on the UNR campus. Danna O'Connor reports.The center will be more than 35,000 square…
-
UNR Department of Theater and Dance presents "A Raisin in the Sun" written by Lorraine Hansberry and directed by Sandra Brunell Neace. The play runs…
-
Danna chats with Paul Baker Prindle, Director of University Galleries at UNR. The Valentine's Art Auction is the major fundraiser for the gallery and it's…
-
-
THE COLLEGE OF LIBERAL ARTS IS SORRY TO ANNOUNCE THAT THE FEBRUARY 11 FORUM FOR EXCELLENCE LECTURE HAS BEEN CANCELLED AND WILL BE RESCHEDULED. SPEAKER…
-
The University of Nevada, Reno is getting a new fine arts building. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Bliss reports.With approval from the Board of Regents for…
-
The UNR Symphony Orchestra is performing a world premier composition by Amanda Harberg at 7:30pm, Tuesday the 24th at Nightingale Concert Hall. Danna…
-
Reno pianist Dr. James Winn performs his own composition with the Reno Chamber Orchestra Saturday at 7:30pm and and Sunday at 2:00pm at Nightingale…