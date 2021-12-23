We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.
This a capella group known for singing in stairwells now has a new Christmas album
Published December 23, 2021 at 2:16 PM PST
Dallas-based a capella group Kings Return has made a name for themselves by singing beautiful music in stairwells. Now they're out with a new Christmas EP.
Copyright 2021 NPR
Over two decades of journalism, Audie Cornish has become a recognized and trusted voice on the airwaves as co-host of NPR's flagship news program, All Things Considered.