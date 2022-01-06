We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Sports leagues are scrambling during omicron
Gabe O'Connor
, Justine Kenin
Published January 6, 2022 at 1:34 PM PST
NPR's Mary Louise talks with Christine Brennan from USA Today about sports and vaccines, as sports leagues everywhere are scrambling to find enough healthy athletes to fill out rosters during omicron.
