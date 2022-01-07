We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Employers added 199,000 jobs in December — less than half of forecasters' prediction
Published January 7, 2022 at 1:24 PM PST
U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs in December — less than half the number than forecasters had expected. At the same time, the unemployment rate dropped to just 3.9%.
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.