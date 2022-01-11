We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
The future of Guantanamo Bay detention camp — and the 39 prisoners still there
Published January 11, 2022 at 2:18 PM PST
The U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, admitted its first inmates 20 years ago Tuesday. The debate over what to do with the last prisoners, most of whom have never been charged, continues.
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.