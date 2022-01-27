© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

Justice Breyer announced his retirement, and Biden spoke about who he'll nominate

By Nina Totenberg,
Scott Detrow
Published January 27, 2022 at 2:17 PM PST

Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement Thursday. President Biden says he hasn't decided who will fill the vacancy, but says he will keep his promise to name a Black woman to the bench.

