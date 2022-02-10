© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

Whitney Houston's legacy lives on 10 years after her death

By Adrian Florido,
Ayen BiorSarah Handel
Published February 10, 2022 at 1:37 PM PST

NPR's Adrian Florido talks with music critic Gerrick Kennedy, who has spent a lot of time researching and thinking about Whitney Houston's lasting legacy, about his book: Didn't We Almost Have it All.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
Ayen Bior
Sarah Handel
