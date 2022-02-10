We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Whitney Houston's legacy lives on 10 years after her death
Published February 10, 2022 at 1:37 PM PST
NPR's Adrian Florido talks with music critic Gerrick Kennedy, who has spent a lot of time researching and thinking about Whitney Houston's lasting legacy, about his book: Didn't We Almost Have it All.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.