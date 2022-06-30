We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Where abortion is banned, someone's phone activity could be used as criminal evidence
Published June 30, 2022 at 2:26 PM PDT
Search histories, geolocation and health data — or any digital breadcrumbs suggesting an illegal abortion was researched or sought — may be targeted by prosecutors in states with abortion bans.
Bobby Allyn is a business reporter at NPR based in San Francisco. He covers technology and how Silicon Valley's largest companies are transforming how we live and reshaping society.