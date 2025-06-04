Counterterrorism expert discusses antisemitic attacks, radicalization in the U.S.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

In just the past two months, a number of attacks have targeted Jewish people. A man set fire to the Pennsylvania governor's mansion. The suspect said he harbored hatred toward Governor Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish, because of his position on the war in Gaza. Another suspect was charged with murder in the killing of two Israeli Embassy staff members in D.C. He was apparently radicalized by the war in Gaza. And a third suspect is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at people in Colorado marching in support of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. He said he wanted to, quote, "kill all Zionists," according to the FBI.

Do these attacks suggest an especially scary moment in the U.S.? That's the question our co-host A Martínez put to Seamus Hughes. Hughes is a senior research faculty member at the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

SEAMUS HUGHES: I think we're in a perilous time right now. You know, there's always been antisemitism in this country. Unfortunately, it's been rising for a number of years, you know, and that comes from all forms of ideologies and extremism, you know, far right, far left, single issue. The connective tissue for extremism in the U.S. is antisemitism. It brings all forms of extremism.

A MARTÍNEZ, BYLINE: And how much of this do you think is self-radicalization as opposed to maybe direct contact with a formal organized group?

HUGHES: It tends to be individuals who are terminally online, are watching the videos online, getting radicalized and then committing acts of violence. They don't tend to have kind of what we call directed attacks - right? - you know, do this at this time with this weapon. It's much more self-directed.

MARTÍNEZ: Is there one that's scarier than the other? I mean, I would imagine just self-radicalization could be a lot more frightening.

HUGHES: You know, from a law enforcement perspective, you know, directed attacks are more concerning because they may have raised the ability for the individual to commit more violence than they would doing it individually, but it does allow for trip wires to happen, right? So if you're communicating with someone overseas or online and that person is on law enforcement's radar, it may cause that person to be arrested that way. And then when you have a - like, a self-directed type of attack, those individuals usually don't rise to a level of hitting against law enforcement's radar.

MARTÍNEZ: Are there any typical root causes for this? Is it maybe the political climate?

HUGHES: It is a bit of a cauldron of extremism. And these things don't happen in a vacuum, so the events that are happening in the Middle East and overseas do influence individuals here.

MARTÍNEZ: No one's going to stop covering what is happening in Gaza, but it's on all day, all night. Then when you see maybe unfiltered pictures or videos on social media, I mean, does that add fuel to these kinds of sparks that maybe causes some kind of action?

HUGHES: It absolutely does. And we do see kind of the violent imagery being a triggering moment. And the images they may see may actually not be true or correct, but they're getting inundated. And you have to realize, a lot of these individuals, when you pull back the curtain on it, they have spent months, if not years, on an online echo chamber that had only told them what they wanted to hear and only fed their anger.

MARTÍNEZ: Well, you know, the threat feels pervasive, but is it even possible to guard against these kind of opportunities for attacks?

HUGHES: Something like this that happened in Colorado is the nightmare scenario - right? - which is a soft target on an open area. That is very hard to protect from a law enforcement perspective. You know, it seems tired to say this, but there is something to be said about see something, say something. If you look at academic research or past attacks, there's always a bystander effect. So family members, friends saw something concerning, didn't realize what they were watching and didn't alert law enforcement. As law enforcement dives into this case, there needs to be an after-action review of, was there anything missed? Does this individual rise to a level that should have been stopped beforehand? And so a lot of this is happening as we speak.

MARTÍNEZ: Seamus Hughes teaches at the University of Nebraska Omaha in their National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center. Seamus, thanks.

