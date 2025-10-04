Visitors turned away from the California redwoods as the government shuts down

ANDREW LIMBONG, HOST:

Imagine - you're two days into a vacation in a different state. You cram the family into the car and head to a national park to touch some grass and read some history markers, only to find out the park is closed. This situation has been happening a lot during the government shutdown as some sites are closed while others are open with little to no staff. But national park advocates say the shutdown is causing more than just disappointment at the parking lot. Sarah Wright from member station KQED in San Francisco reports.

UNIDENTIFIED PARK RANGER: Hey, folks, the park's closed.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: It is?

UNIDENTIFIED PARK RANGER: Correct. Yeah, so...

SARAH WRIGHT, BYLINE: Just north of San Francisco, park rangers at Muir Woods National Monument are turning away visitors, like Bob Talipan from Baltimore.

BOB TALIPAN: We saw the sign on the side of the road coming up after the Golden Gate Bridge - Muir Woods closed. Said, oh, yeah, government shutdown.

WRIGHT: Thousands of people come from all over the world each year to see the towering coastal redwood trees. Some of the trees are over 1,000 years old. Abel Philip is visiting from Mumbai, India. I spoke to him in his car, pulled onto the shoulder of the road, moments after he found out the park was closed.

ABEL PHILIP: So that is something, you know, very inconvenient, especially for tourists coming all the way from India. So yeah, that's pretty sad, I would say.

WRIGHT: This is one of many scenes playing out across the country as people who have paid for reservations or passes, sometimes months in advance, arrive at national parks. They are now left with a choice of whether to find an alternative route into public lands or change their plans entirely. A memo released by the National Park Service says that park roads and open-air memorials will be, quote, "generally accessible." But buildings and gated parking lots, like the one here at Muir Woods, are shut down. At the same time, those parks that do stay open face staff shortages. Don Neubacher is former superintendent at Yosemite and Point Reyes National Parks.

DON NEUBACHER: So parks are left open. Then it's calamity - right? - 'cause you just don't have the staff to take care of the parks overall.

WRIGHT: The scenes of trash piling up, bathrooms overflowing and vandalism at Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California took place during the last government shutdown. Ending in 2019, it was the longest in U.S. history, lasting over a month. Russell Galipeau served as superintendent of Channel Islands National Park for 15 years. He says scientific research and conservation will suffer.

RUSSELL GALIPEAU: All those programs get shut down, and so we no longer have that canary in the coal mine that's giving us an indicator of what's the health of not just the park, not just the ecosystem, but the place we live.

WRIGHT: In the meantime, park visitors, like Amelia Lei Cabatit, are trying to navigate the changes. She parks her car and gets out, walking up to the closed sign in confusion. She's come all the way from Hong Kong and hopes she can make it next to Yosemite.

AMELIA LEI CABATIT: I booked a tour to Yosemite.

WRIGHT: Yeah, you'll have to check.

CABATIT: Oh, no. OK.

WRIGHT: Yeah.

Yosemite, about 4 hours away, is open, but only critical staff are working. For NPR News, I'm Sarah Wright at Muir Woods National Monument.

