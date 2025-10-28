SNAP runs out of money Nov. 1. States are now figuring out how to feed millions of people

The federal government shutdown continues without an end in sight. In just a few days, tens of millions of people are at risk of losing federal food and nutrition benefits as a result. This includes the nearly 42 million people who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, previously known as food stamps.

The Trump administration has warned that the debit-like EBT cards will not be refilled and that the program will run out of money on Nov. 1.

SNAP, the country's largest anti-hunger program, dates back to the Great Depression and has never been disrupted this way. Most recipients are seniors, families with kids and people with disabilities.

Individual states handle the distribution, while the federal government provides the funds and infrastructure that power the debit-like cards.

In a letter dated Oct. 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) told state agencies to hold off distributing November benefits "until further notice" because of insufficient funds. The left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities has called on the agency to shift money from its contingency fund and other places to keep SNAP at least partially funded. It contends the USDA has a legal obligation to do so since SNAP is an entitlement program. But the USDA rejects that argument, stating in a memo Friday that its contingency funds are "not legally available" to extend regular benefits and are meant only for "natural disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods."

As NPR's Stephen Fowler reports, a coalition of more than two dozen Democratic state leaders are suing the Trump administration over its decision to suspend federal food benefits during the government shutdown.

Now, as November looms, states are trying to sort what options they can offer beneficiaries to fill the gap in food assistance.

Reporters from the NPR Network are covering the impact of this potential lapse in states across the country.

Here's what we know so far.

Alabama

Roughly 749,000 people participate in SNAP in Alabama, according to the USDA.

in SNAP in Alabama, according to the USDA. Alabama's Department of Human Resources (DHR), the agency responsible for SNAP in the state, says on its website that individuals can still apply for SNAP benefits during the suspension and DHR will continue to process applications and determine eligibility. Benefits will not be issued until the suspension is lifted.

individuals can still apply for SNAP benefits during the suspension and DHR will continue to process applications and determine eligibility. Benefits will not be issued until the suspension is lifted. Current SNAP recipients, however, "must continue to recertify their benefits, report as they normally would, and submit all documentation that would normally be required for them to continue in the program," DHR says. This is necessary so that each SNAP recipient can more quickly use their November funds in the grocery stores.

Alaska

Roughly 66,000 people participate in SNAP in Alaska, according to the USDA.

in SNAP in Alaska, according to the USDA. Alaskans will not receive SNAP benefits for November, according to the state Division of Public Assistance, unless the federal government shutdown ends before then. [ Alaska Public Media ]

] Officials say the division will continue adding SNAP beneficiaries during the shutdown and Alaskans who lost food because of Typhoon Halong in western Alaska can apply to get October SNAP benefits re-issued. Michelle DeWitt, executive director of Bethel Community Services Foundation, said the state's formal food security safety nets are already stretched thin in the wake of the early October storm. [ Alaska Public Media ]

Arizona

More than 887,000 people participate in SNAP in Arizona, according to the USDA.

in SNAP in Arizona, according to the USDA. The Arizona Department of Economic Security, which administers SNAP in the state, is directing Arizona SNAP recipients to local food banks if they need immediate food assistance. Food banks in Arizona can be found through the Arizona Food Bank Network . [ KJZZ ]

Arkansas

Roughly 236,000 people participate in SNAP in Arkansas, according to the USDA.

in SNAP in Arkansas, according to the USDA. Arkansas' Department of Human Services says SNAP beneficiaries should prepare for a delay or disruption in November benefits, according to an Oct. 22 post on the agency website. The agency is awaiting further guidance from USDA.

should prepare for a delay or disruption in November benefits, according to an Oct. 22 post on the agency website. The agency is awaiting further guidance from USDA. On X , Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders echoed Republican talking points, blaming Democrats for the shutdown and the impact on SNAP beneficiaries in her state. She wrote Monday, "SNAP doesn't just serve families - it helps small town grocery stores too. But 2,700 Arkansas retailers soon won't be able to serve SNAP-recipient customers because of the Democrat's shutdown. Democrats need to do their job and stop punishing families and small businesses."

"SNAP doesn't just serve families - it helps small town grocery stores too. But 2,700 Arkansas retailers soon won't be able to serve SNAP-recipient customers because of the Democrat's shutdown. Democrats need to do their job and stop punishing families and small businesses." Arkansas' DHS is pushing SNAP recipients to find local food pantries, churches and other organizations for temporary food assistance and to check for eligibility of other food programs.

California

Over 5.5 million people participate in CalFresh — the state's implementation of the federally funded SNAP program. Well over 1 million people in LA County. The other major SoCal counties — San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange — each have more than 300,000 people on CalFresh, according to state data . [LAist]

— the state's implementation of the federally funded SNAP program. Well over 1 million people in LA County. The other major SoCal counties — San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange — each have more than 300,000 people on CalFresh, . [LAist] Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Oct. 22 that he would deploy the California National Guard to support food banks across California as the federal government shutdown drags on. [KQED]

Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis said 600,000 Coloradans, half of whom are children, won't get SNAP benefits on Nov. 1. Polis warned that state funding would not be nearly enough to offset the federal SNAP delay. [ Colorado Public Radio ]

] As the Nov. 1 date nears, food banks and county health services have been preparing for a delay in the federal program and increased crowds needing assistance. [ Colorado Public Radio ]

Connecticut

SNAP serves an estimated 360,000 people in Connecticut per year, according to state officials. [ CT Public ]

] Connecticut will spend $3 million, which will stretch about two weeks, to partially supplement federal food aid benefits through the nonprofit Connecticut Foodshare. [ WSHU ]

] Shortly after the latest shutdown began, some Connecticut legislators asked if the state — which has enjoyed unprecedented budget surpluses averaging more than $1.8 billion since 2017 — could again pump some of its own resources into SNAP benefits. But if EBT cards are shut off that could prove ineffective. Officials say they are exploring options to expand emergency aid to food pantries and banks and other nonprofit nutrition assistance services. [ CT Public ]

Delaware

Over 110,000 people in Delaware participate in SNAP according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP according to the USDA. Gov. Matt Meyer confirmed on X that the government shutdown means Delaware will not be able to issue more than $20 million dollars in monthly SNAP food benefits to approximately 60,000 Delaware households. He wrote , "We're a state of neighbors, and we'll get through this — together."

District of Columbia

Over 130,000 people in the District of Columbia participate in SNAP according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP according to the USDA. D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb was among a group of state attorneys general who signed on to a letter to the USDA asking for clarification on why reserve funds set aside for this purpose were not being used.

asking for clarification on why reserve funds set aside for this purpose were not being used. The Capital Area Food Bank has seen some of its own federal funding slashed even as demand skyrockets. [ WAMU ]

Florida

Nearly 3 million people in Florida participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a Democrat from Orlando, is calling on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-majority Florida Legislature to convene a special session and pass legislation to fund SNAP, as a potential lapse in federal funding looms due to the federal government shutdown. [ WLRN ]

] In addition, earlier this month, Florida lawmakers learned that the state had a 15% administrative error rate in 2024, which will cost the state roughly $1 billion a year starting as early as 2027. [ WUSF ]

Georgia

SNAP serves 1.3 million people in Georgia , according to the USDA.

, according to the USDA. At the same time, the state's SNAP administrators say they need more than $60 million from the state to maintain staffing in 2026 to make up for federal cuts. [ WABE ]

] Local reporting highlights the direct impact this loss of funding has on the state's economy and rural communities, especially. Fox5 Atlanta reports that SNAP "injects more than $3 billion per year into Georgia's economy, supporting over 2,300 grocery stores, big box chains, specialty shops and farmers markets statewide." And 17% of rural Georgians rely on SNAP, compared to 11% in metro areas.

Guam

Over 32,000 people in Guam participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed a bill Monday that funds SNAP through November for the nearly 30% of Guam's population that receive the benefits.

Pacific Daily News reports that the law means that $12.3 million will go to SNAP and $800,000 will go to the USDA's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC benefits.

Hawaii

Over 150,000 people in Hawaii participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. Hawaii is setting aside $100 million to help eligible families with housing and utility payments. [ Hawai'i Public Radio ]

] Earlier this month, Hawaii Foodbank Vice President Marielle Terbio told Hawai'i Public Radio that those in need should reach out for assistance. Updated lists of food distributions can be found at hawaiifoodbank.org/help , as well as resources for Maui at mauifoodbank.org . [ Hawai'i Public Radio ]

For more resources in Hawaii, head to Hawai'i Public Radio .

Idaho

Over 130,000 people in Idaho participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says it will not distribute food stamps in November. [ Boise State Public Radio ]

] The Idaho Foodbank, which serves about 216,000 people each month through 400 partners across the state, anticipates an increase in people accessing food pantries and soup kitchens as benefits run out at the end of the month. [ Boise State Public Radio ]

Illinois

Nearly 2 million people in Illinois participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. Food pantries in Chicago are urging families to prepare a "plan B" if federal benefits are paused for the nutritional program that helps low-income households. [ WBEZ ]

Indiana

Iowa

Over 250,000 people in Iowa participate in SNAP according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP according to the USDA. Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday she has directed the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to hold regular calls with food banks and is reviewing the state's food insecurity response plan. [ Iowa Public Radio ]

] Kathy Underhill, CEO of the Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC), which runs a network of 14 food pantries, said this would hit low-income Iowans incredibly hard. "November is always the busiest month in the food bank and food pantry world, and if SNAP benefits do not go out on time in November, the capacity of food banks and food pantries will be pushed to their very limits," Underhill said. [ Iowa Public Radio ]

Kansas

Over 186,000 people in Kansas participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly confirms the threat to SNAP benefits for thousands in the state. She is currently running a statewide listening tour that will now include food drives to support local food banks to help fill the need left by a pause in SNAP benefits.

that will now include food drives to support local food banks to help fill the need left by a pause in SNAP benefits. Kelly is also among the three Democratic governors and more than two dozen Democratic attorneys general suing the USDA over suspension of SNAP benefits.

Kentucky

Over 550,000 people in Kentucky participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. Funding for food assistance benefits next month isn't coming, Gov. Andy Beshear said, due to the federal government shutdown. Funding for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program is also delayed. [LPM]

Beshear is among the three Democratic governors and more than two dozen Democratic attorneys general suing the USDA over suspension of SNAP benefits.

Louisiana

Over 800,000 people in Louisiana participate in SNAP according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP according to the USDA. Gov. Jeff Landry and the Louisiana Department of Health are notifying SNAP recipients they will not receive new benefits starting Nov. 1.

starting Nov. 1. Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Bruce Greenstein sent a letter this week announcing plans to furlough staff who work for SNAP as a result of the federal government shutdown. [WWNO/WRKF]

Maine

Nearly 170,000 Mainers, or over 12% of the state's total population, could lose food assistance if SNAP benefits are not funded for November. According to Maine Department of Health and Human Services, those who need additional resources are encouraged to call 211 for help. [Maine Public]

Maryland

Over 660,000 people in Maryland participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Friday that he will not tap into state cash reserves to pay for benefits. [ WYPR ]

] The Maryland Department of Aging is urging people to go to food banks if they are unable to afford food during the halt in benefits. [ WYPR ]

] In addition to the added demand, the Capital Area Food Bank has seen some of its own federal funding slashed even as demand skyrockets. [ WAMU ]

Massachusetts

Over 1 million people in Massachusetts participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. State officials and the United Way are partnering to help raise money to offset the potential lapse in federal food assistance. [ GBH ]

in federal food assistance. [ ] Massachusetts receives about $240 million monthly from the federal government for the program, which officials say can't be covered by the state budget. [ WBUR ]

Michigan

Minnesota

Nearly half a million people in Minnesota participate in SNAP according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP according to the USDA. The loss of federal funding leaves a $73 million void in Minnesota's nutritional safety net, and state officials say there isn't enough money to provide Minnesota participants with their November benefits. [ MPR News ]

] Gov. Tim Walz announced today $4 million in emergency state funding for Minnesota's food shelves as the federal shutdown continues. [ MPR News ]

For more on food assistance resources in Minnesota, head to MPR News.

Mississippi

Over 350,000 people in Mississippi participate in SNAP according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP according to the USDA. The Mississippi Department of Human Services announced on Oct. 24 that benefits won't be issued in November because of the ongoing shutdown.

on Oct. 24 that benefits won't be issued in November because of the ongoing shutdown. Gov. Tate Reeves attacked Democrats in Congress for the shutdown, saying on X that his state is unable to cover the costs, "There is sadly no simple way for state government to just step in and pay the hundreds of millions of dollars in harm that this shutdown by the Washington Democrats is causing."

Missouri

Roughly 650,000 Missourians will not receive SNAP benefits for the month of November due to the ongoing government shutdown. [St. Louis Public Radio]

In a statement, Missouri's health services department said it will continue to "accept and process SNAP applications, reported changes, and mid-certifications" as normal. Once the shutdown is over, the department will work quickly to restore SNAP benefits, the statement said. [St. Louis Public Radio]

Montana

Over 80,000 people in Montana participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

in SNAP, according to the USDA. The Montana Food Bank Network expects demand on local food banks to rise the longer the shutdown persists. [ Montana Public Radio ]

Nebraska

Over 150,000 people in Nebraska participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

in SNAP, according to the USDA. Like other Republican governors, Nebraska's. Jim Pillen blamed Democrats for the shutdown on social media.

The state agency responsible for handling SNAP benefits says more updates will come later but confirmed the program will likely be disrupted due to the government shutdown.

Nevada

Funding for Nevada's administration of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food assistance for roughly half a million Nevadans, is set to run out on Nov. 1 [ Nevada Public Radio ]

] Keeping the program running requires about $90 million a month, and Gov. Joe Lombardo's office argues that creating a state-funded mechanism would require legislative approval. State Treasurer Zach Conine warned that the loss of benefits could immediately reduce the state's economic output by $162 million. [ Nevada Public Radio ]

New Hampshire

The state is planning to provide support to the more than 75,000 state residents who rely on SNAP, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The department announced plans Thursday to partner with the New Hampshire Food Bank to make up for the delayed federal funds. [ NHPR ]

to partner with the New Hampshire Food Bank to make up for the delayed federal funds. [ ] The health department said it is unclear if EBT cards will work amid the shutdown in November and encouraged people to use their remaining benefits, which typically roll over each month, by Oct. 31. [ NHPR ]

New Jersey

Over 800,000 people in New Jersey participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

in SNAP, according to the USDA. NJ SNAP said other programs like Work First New Jersey and the Child Care Assistance Program will not be impacted by the shutdown.

by the shutdown. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statement blaming Republicans for the shutdown and urging them to use about $5 billion in SNAP contingency funds set aside for emergency circumstances. He said, "These decisions are putting families across our state in impossible positions, forcing them to choose between feeding their children, affording life-saving medications, or paying rent. We see this for what it is – a clear abandonment of America's working- and middle-class families."



New Mexico

Nearly half a million people in New Mexico participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

in SNAP, according to the USDA. U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat, said an "emergency food plan" is emerging that tasks charitable organizations and schools with counteracting the expected loss of $90 million in SNAP benefits for 250,000 New Mexico households. [ KUNM ]

New York

Nearly 3 million people in New York participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. According to state and city data, 1.8 million of those are in New York City. [ Gothamist ]

in SNAP, according to the USDA. According to state and city data, 1.8 million of those are in New York City. [ ] Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that she's exploring whether the state can send schoolchildren home with meals as the ongoing federal shutdown threatens November's food assistance benefits. [ Gothamist ]

] Erie County First Deputy Commissioner of Social Services Dan Szewc said the Department of Social Services will contact SNAP households directly with emergency food resource information starting this week. [ Buffalo Toronto Public Media ]

North Carolina

Over 1.4 million people in North Carolina participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

in SNAP, according to the USDA. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says November SNAP benefits could be disrupted if the federal government shutdown continues. [ WFAE ]

] Jason Kanawati Stephany is vice president of the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North C arolina, which serves about 40% of the state's population. Earlier this year, Kanawati Stephany told WUNC that North Carolina's seven Feeding the Carolinas food banks distributed 250 million meals over the past year. But for every one they provided, Kanawati Stephany said, SNAP provides nine. [ WUNC ]

arolina, which serves about 40% of the state's population. Earlier this year, Kanawati Stephany told WUNC that North Carolina's seven distributed 250 million meals over the past year. But for every one they provided, Kanawati Stephany said, SNAP provides nine. [ ] The state's attorney general, Jeff Jackson, and 22 other state attorneys general issued a warning to the U.S. Department of Agriculture that refusing to use reserve funds set aside for this exact situation would be unlawful. [ PRE ]

Northern Mariana Islands

Gov. David M. Apatang has formally requested a $3.9 million emergency appropriation from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands 2026 budget to sustain Nutritional Assistance Program (NAP) benefits for November 2025. [ Isla Public Media ]

] The region only adopted the EBT system for benefits earlier this month. The delay was due in part to the unique block grant arrangement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which provided flexibility but exempted the Commonwealth from federal mandates tied to EBT implementation [ Isla Public Media ]

North Dakota

Over 50,000 people in North Dakota participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

in SNAP, according to the USDA. Gov. Kelly Armstrong says the state possesses the resources to respond to the shortfall — but not the infrastructure. "We're still trying to get more guidance to figure out if there's a way we can lessen the impact." [ Prairie Public ]

Ohio

Over 1.4 million people in Ohio participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. Mike Cochran with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective said his agency has already been dealing with increased demand, serving about 5,000 families a day, 58% more than at the peak of COVID pandemic. [ Ohio State News Bureau ]

] One group who work with low-income Ohioans will be handing out boxes of macaroni and cheese and ramen noodles for families to take home at upcoming "Trunk or Treat" events in celebration of Halloween. [ Ohio State News Bureau ]

] U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown said she is working with fellow Rep. Emilia Sykes to create a bill that would ensure SNAP benefits are continued during any future federal government shutdowns. [ Ideastream Public Media ]

Oklahoma

About 685,000 people in Oklahoma use SNAP to help buy groceries across the state, according to the Department of Human Services. [ KOSU ]

use SNAP to help buy groceries across the state, according to the Department of Human Services. [ ] Oklahoma officials encourage participants to lock their unused cards to protect against electronic theft of benefits. [ KOSU ]

] Oklahoma is one of the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture . Tasha Mousseau, vice president of the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes, told KOSU there is existing food insecurity in rural communities and tribal nations, which intersects with the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes. Mousseau said feeding people is not only about providing sustenance but also an important part of tribal culture.

For more on how Oklahoma tribal nations are preparing to fill the gap, head to KOSU.

Oregon

Over 750,000 people in Oregon participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

Gov. Tina Kotek announced last week that those enrolled in the program will not receive benefits after the end of the month due to the government shutdown. [ OPB ]

] In southwest Oregon's Josephine County, 1 in 5 residents participates in the SNAP program. Food pantry workers there are gearing up for longer lines, longer hours and the sudden pressure from people losing their federal food assistance. [ OPB ]

] More than 3,500 retailers statewide participate in SNAP, generating $1.50 to $1.80 in economic activity for every dollar spent, according to the Oregon State Treasury. [ OPB ]

Pennsylvania

For more on alternative free resources in the Philadelphia region and how you can help neighbors experiencing food insecurity, head to WHYY. For more on alternative resources in the Greater Pittsburgh area, head to WESA .

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico offers residents the Nutrition Assistance Program (or PAN in its Spanish acronym) in place of SNAP. It is unclear what the government shutdown's potential impact will be on recipients of this program, but lawmakers say the well is running dry.

Officials in the Puerto Rican government have provided conflicting information on how much PAN is funded for November, according to the San Juan Daily Star.

Rhode Island

Over 140,000 people in Rhode Island participate in SNAP according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP according to the USDA. Gov. Dan McKee announced he is putting together a "rapid response" to fill the need for SNAP recipients

putting together a "rapid response" to fill the need for SNAP recipients The Providence Journal reports that Helena Foulkes, who is running to oust McKee in next year's Democratic gubernatorial primary, is calling for a "state of emergency" and for the National Guard to be called in to for logistics and food distribution assistance and to coordinate the state's "response across state agencies, food banks, community organizations, municipalities, and federal partners."

South Carolina

Over 550,000 people in South Carolina participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. The South Carolina Department of Social Services announced that it was instructed to "hold November 2025 SNAP issuance files" until told otherwise.

Erinn Rowe, CEO of Harvest Hope, South Carolina's largest food bank, says the fast-moving pieces are a challenge for both SNAP beneficiaries and food banks. "It's like any disaster we respond to," she said. "Our goal is to make sure people have food." [ South Carolina Public Radio ]

South Dakota

Over 75,000 people in North Dakota participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. South Dakota's Department of Social Services confirmed the potential disruption and urges recipients to prepare for possible benefits gaps, promote careful use of existing SNAP benefits and to look for food banks or pantries.

Tennessee

Roughly 700,000 people in Tennessee participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. In a statement Friday, Gov. Bill Lee told Tennessee SNAP participants to expect a lapse in benefits . The statement from the governor's office said the state could not use its own funds to support the program because it does "not have a mechanism to load benefits onto customer cards."

. The statement from the governor's office said the state could not use its own funds to support the program because it does "not have a mechanism to load benefits onto customer cards." Timmeshia Fleming is a mother of three in Nashville who has used SNAP benefits off and on for years. She said interruptions and delays mean money has to go to food instead of other bills. She told WPLN, it's especially harrowing when it comes without ample warning. [ WPLN ]

Texas

SNAP provides food purchasing support to approximately 3.5 million Texans, including more than 1.7 million children. Those benefits amount to around $617 million per month. [KUT]

According to the state's benefits website , "SNAP benefits will not be issued if the federal government shutdown continues past Oct. 27."

, "SNAP benefits will not be issued if the federal government shutdown continues past Oct. 27." Sari Vatske, CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank, said more Texans will face food insecurity in the coming weeks if SNAP benefits are delayed, leading to greater demand at food banks. [KUT]

Utah

Over 170,000 people in Utah participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. Matt Whitaker, director of the Cache Community Food Pantry, said the pantry supplies food to roughly 1,600 families every month, and each family can visit twice a month. Whitaker said that the community tends to ramp up donations during the months leading up to the holiday season. [ Utah Public Radio ]

] Meanwhile a Heber City food pantry is already seeing an increased demand from people whose SNAP accounts are empty. [ KPCW ]

Vermont

If SNAP benefits run out at the end of the month, 63,000 Vermonters would lose their benefits. SNAP dollars fund the Vermont program 3SquaresVT. [Vermont Public]

The Vermont Legislature passed a budget in May that set aside about $100 million to offset potential federal funding losses, but Vermont's Secretary of Human Services Jenney Samuelson told state lawmakers that the state might not be able to leverage those reserves. A contingency plan is expected to be presented to key lawmakers this week. [Vermont Public]

Virginia

Over 800,000 people in Virginia participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. On Oct. 23, Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to provide hunger relief as SNAP benefits risk running out. The order allows the state to use emergency funds to support food assistance until federal funding resumes. [ WHRO ]

] Youngkin said Tuesday that backfilling the SNAP benefits will cost the state $37.5 million a week from the state surplus. Deposits will be made weekly starting Nov. 3 [ WAMU ]

] The city of Richmond recently released numbers indicating more than 54,000 people currently receive SNAP benefits, meaning more than 1 out of every 5 residents use the program. [ VPM ]

Virgin Islands

Over 20,000 people in the U.S. Virgin Islands participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. According to a press release from the governor's office , "the Department of Human Services, in coordination with the Department of Finance, will issue a check to each SNAP household covering half of its November monthly allotment. Checks will be mailed to the mailing address on file for each household."

Washington

Nearly 900,000 people in Washington participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. Washington Attorney General Nick Brown was among the group of state attorneys general who signed a letter to the USDA asking for clarification on why reserve funds set aside for this purpose were not being used.

West Virginia

Nearly 280,000 people in West Virginia participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. Gov. Patrick Morrisey's office says West Virginia does not have the budget to cover the costs of the program. [ WVPB ]

] Food pantries in the region are already struggling to meet the needs of the community, with demand at one pantry almost doubling in a week . And Kelly Allen with the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, told West Virginia Public Broadcasting that local charities do not have the resources to meet the need that losing SNAP will create. [ WVPB ]

Wisconsin

According to the USDA, roughly 700,000 people in Wisconsin participate in FoodShare, Wisconsin's name for SNAP.

participate in FoodShare, Wisconsin's name for SNAP. In a press release Oct. 22 , Gov. Tony Evers said the state's system will run out of money at the end of October. Evers encouraged people to contact their congressional representatives and ask for an end to the shutdown.

For more on alternative resources in Wisconsin, head to WUWM .

Wyoming

Roughly 30,000 people in Wyoming participate in SNAP, according to the USDA.

participate in SNAP, according to the USDA. The Wyoming Department of Family Services says it is monitoring the situation and will share information as it learns more. Recipients of SNAP benefits in Wyoming will not get those benefits starting Nov. 1

