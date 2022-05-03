Demonstrators gather at the Supreme Court's doorstep after Roe v. Wade opinion leak

U.S. senators gathered alongside protesters on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court to celebrate and oppose the leaked draft opinion published by Politico Monday night. The draft opinion showed that a majority of justices on the court have voted to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the right to abortion.

/ Dee Dwyer / Dee Dwyer Abortion-rights supporter Rev. Dr. Sofia Betancourt debates with abortion-rights opponent Minister Leroy Swailes outside U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

So far, Chief Justice John Roberts has authenticated the draft opinion and launched an investigation into how the draft got leaked. Several governors have made a statements about where their states stand on the issue.

Here are some of the scenes seen at the Supreme Court doorsteps captured by D.C. photographers:

/ Dee Dwyer / Dee Dwyer Abortion-rights supporter Dunia Sinnreich (right) and Rev. Dr. Sofia Betancourt stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

/ Eman Mohammed / Eman Mohammed Anti-abortion rights protesters singing and chanting anti-abortion slogans outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) stands alongside abortion-rights supporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

/ Eman Mohammed / Eman Mohammed Abortion-rights activist argues with anti-abortion-rights protesters outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU A protestor posts in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday holding a sign that reads, "Thou shalt not steal my civil rights, thou shalt not steal my repro rights."

/ Eman Mohammed / Eman Mohammed Sen. Amy <strong></strong>Klobuchar (D-Minn.) speaking among a pro-choice rights protestors outside the U.S. Supreme Court

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Protesters argue outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday after a leaked draft decision showed a majority of the court's justices have voted to overturn <em>Roe v. Wade</em>.

/ Eman Mohammed / Eman Mohammed U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) voices his support for abortion and trans rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday

/ Dee Dwyer / Dee Dwyer Abortion rights supporters gather at the Supreme Court on Tuesday

/ Eman Mohammed / Eman Mohammed Protesters gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday after a leaked draft decision showed a majority of the court's justices have voted to overturn <em>Roe v. Wade</em>.

/ Dee Dwyer / Dee Dwyer Abortion-rights opponent Rev. Leroy Swailes stands outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.

/ Eman Mohammed / Eman Mohammed Protesters stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday after a leaked draft decision showed that a majority of the court's justices have voted to overturn <em>Roe v. Wade</em>.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Protesters stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday after a leaked draft decision showed that a majority of the court's justices have voted to overturn <em>Roe v. Wade</em>.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU A protestor holds a coat hanger aloft outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.

/ Dee Dwyer / Dee Dwyer Sharmin Hossain, a Campaign Director for Liberate Abortion, stands with abortion-rights supporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.