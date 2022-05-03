© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

See protests grow across the country as the Supreme Court deals with Roe v. Wade leak

By Nicole Werbeck
Published May 3, 2022 at 10:08 PM PDT
<strong>BOSTON</strong>: Protesters begin marching down Park Street during the Defend Abortion Rights rally at the Massachusetts State House.
Jesse Costa
/
WBUR
Thousands of people protested across the country after a Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked that shows a majority of the justices ready to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the right to abortion. Justices can change their votes before a final decision

NPR member station photographers shared what they saw across the U.S. Here are the scenes.

<strong>SACRAMENTO</strong>: Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in response to the leaked Supreme Court brief in which a majority of justices sided with overturning Roe v. Wade.
Andrew Nixon / CapRadio
/
CapRadio
<strong>DENVER</strong>: Protesters, and some counter-protesters, showed up at the evening's abortion rights rally at the state Capitol.
Hart W. Van Denburg / CPR News/Denverite
/
CPR News/Denverite
Hart W. Van Denburg / CPR News/Denverite
/
CPR News/Denverite
<strong>BOSTON</strong>: Thousands of protesters gathered at the Massachusetts State House.
Meredith Nierman / WGBH
/
WGBH
<strong>BOSTON</strong>: Brandeis University Students Gabriella Fine, left, and Maia Lefferman, right, were two of thousands of protesters who gathered and marched in support of reproductive rights.
Meredith Nierman / WGBH
/
WGBH
<strong>BOSTON</strong>: A man dining in a restaurant gives a thumbs-up to protesters who marched in support of reproductive rights.
Meredith Nierman / WGBH
/
WGBH
<strong>HOUSTON</strong>: Hundreds gathered at Houston City Hall and marched to the federal courthouse.
Lucio Vasquez / Houston Public Media
/
Houston Public Media
<strong>HOUSTON</strong>: Debora Evans holds up a sign that reads "I Will Vote" in front of city hall.
Lucio Vasquez / Houston Public Media
/
Houston Public Media
<strong>ST. LOUIS:</strong> Erin Barry, 28, of Maplewood, looks out to a crowd advocating for abortion rights on Tuesday at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio
/
St. Louis Public Radio
<strong>ST. LOUIS:</strong> Hundreds of demonstrators listen to Rep. Cori Bush as she talks about abortion rights during a demonstration at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio
/
St. Louis Public Radio
<strong>ST. LOUIS:</strong> Ericka Murphy, of Eureka, attends a demonstration rallying for abortion rights while dressed in a Handmade's Tale costume at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio
/
St. Louis Public Radio
<strong>HARTFORD</strong>: Demonstrators, including Dawn Merritt, gather outside the Connecticut State Supreme Court in response to a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade.
Mark Mirko / CT Public
/
CT Public
<strong>BOSTON:</strong> A protester with the words, 'MY BODY, MY CHOICE' written on the palms of her hands at the Defend Abortion Rights rally at the Massachusetts State House.
Jesse Costa / WBUR
/
WBUR
<strong>BOSTON</strong>: Kha Dickerman, left, joined thousands of others to rally to defend abortion rights at the Massachusetts State House.
Jesse Costa / WBUR
/
WBUR
<strong>BOSTON:</strong> A protester chants through a megaphone as thousands of protesters march down Stuart Street during the Defend Abortion Rights rally.
Jesse Costa / WBUR
/
WBUR
<strong>BOSTON</strong>: Thousands of protesters gather during the Defend Abortion Rights rally at the Massachusetts State House.
Jesse Costa / WBUR
/
WBUR
