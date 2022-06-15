© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
U.S. Headlines

Some youths in Illinois' foster system who are hard to place are being left in jail

By Patrick Smith
Published June 15, 2022 at 1:52 PM PDT

Illinois' family service agency is routinely keeping wards of the state in Chicago's juvenile jails beyond their sentences — because of a lack of where to put them.

Copyright 2022 NPR

U.S. Headlines
Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith is a producer for WBEZ. He produces All Things Considered and reports on politics and criminal justice. Patrick joined WBEZ as an intern in 2013 and never left.