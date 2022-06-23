We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Pro-gun leader reacts to Supreme Court ruling on New York concealed carry laws
Published June 23, 2022 at 2:06 PM PDT
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks about Thursday's Supreme Court ruling on concealed carry laws with Sam Paredes, the executive director of the Gun Owners of California.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.