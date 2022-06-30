© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

Where abortion is banned, someone's phone activity could be used as criminal evidence

By Bobby Allyn
Published June 30, 2022 at 2:26 PM PDT

Search histories, geolocation and health data — or any digital breadcrumbs suggesting an illegal abortion was researched or sought — may be targeted by prosecutors in states with abortion bans.

Bobby Allyn
Bobby Allyn is a business reporter at NPR based in San Francisco. He covers technology and how Silicon Valley's largest companies are transforming how we live and reshaping society.
