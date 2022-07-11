We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Fertility treatments could be in jeopardy in anti-abortion states, IVF patients fear
Published July 11, 2022 at 1:18 PM PDT
Some who are struggling to conceive worry that the battle over abortion could put fertility treatments like IVF in jeopardy. The argument that life begins at conception could restrict such processes.
Copyright 2022 NPR
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community. Michelle is also the voice of WKAR's weekend news programs.