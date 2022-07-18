© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

Lia Thomas nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

By Justine Kenin,
Erika Ryan
Published July 18, 2022 at 1:50 PM PDT

Lia Thomas was nominated for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award by the University of Pennsylvania. In March, Thomas became the first transgender NCAA champion in Division 1 history.

