World Headlines

Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem are intimate this year

By Daniel Estrin
Published December 25, 2021 at 4:58 AM PST

With the usual throngs of foreigners absent, Palestinian Muslims and Christians gathered in Manger Square and the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem to celebrate Christmas.

Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
