Biden faces pressure to help get WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian jail
Published June 23, 2022 at 1:28 PM PDT
Dozens of civil and human rights groups wrote a letter to Biden urging him to help secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. She's remained in a Russian jail since February on drug charges.
