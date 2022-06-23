© 2022 KUNR
Biden faces pressure to help get WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian jail

By Tom Goldman
Published June 23, 2022 at 1:28 PM PDT

Dozens of civil and human rights groups wrote a letter to Biden urging him to help secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. She's remained in a Russian jail since February on drug charges.

Tom Goldman
