Meet our KUNR Youth Media students for spring 2026

Maya Martinez Alcasio

“My name is Maya Martinez; I am a senior at Hug High School. I enjoy watching movies, reading, and spending time with friends and family. I chose to enroll in the KUNR Youth Media internship because I’ve recently been into the process of movie production and wanted the experience of working on a story.”

Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio KUNR's Youth Media Maya Martinez.

Sequoia Burkhouse

“Sequoia Burkhouse, Hug High School, Junior. I enjoy telling stories and making things out of materials that I already have. I chose to enroll in the KUNR Youth Media internship program to expand my horizons, partake in my community, and open up new pathways for myself, hopefully going into a career in political comedy media such as SNL or the Daily Show.”

Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio KUNR's Youth Media Sequoia Burkhouse

Kaitlyn Campbell

“My name is Kaitlyn Campbell, I go to Galena High School and I am a senior. I play lacrosse, golf and I ski. I like to go camping, hiking and swimming. I love the outdoors and I love to travel. I chose to be part of the KUNR Youth Media internship program because I plan on studying journalism at UNR. My plan for the future is to become a foreign correspondent.”

Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio KUNR's Youth Media Kaitlyn Campbell.

Lucas Hinds

“My name is Lucas Hinds, I go to Debbie Smith CTE Academy. I joined this class to broaden my learning experience and have an advantage on future opportunities. I love to bowl, I'm a very frequent bowler. I currently bowl for my school Debbie Smith, being a part of the Maverick Strike Force.”

Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio KUNR's Youth Media Lucas Hinds.

Maania Manha

“My name is Maania Manha. I am a current senior at Academy of Arts, Careers and Technology (AACT). I am in the pathway of taking medicine at AACT. I took this internship because alongside medicine and biological sciences, I am planning on taking journalism and participating in a literacy magazine in college.”

Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio KUNR's Youth Media Maania Manha.

Mariana Ortega

“Hi, My name is Mariana Ortega. I’m a senior at TMCC High School. I chose to be a part of the KUNR internship program because I wanted real world experience in journalism before majoring in journalism with an emphasis in sports media at UNR. I love watching sports, especially baseball, tennis, and motorsports, and reading in my free time.”

Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio KUNR's Youth Media Mariana Ortega.

Disha Rohith

“I am a person who goes by the name Disha Rohith. I’m a junior at Galena High School. I spend my free time drawing, listening to music, all things cars, and day dreaming. I chose to enroll in the KUNR Youth Media internship program to understand an industry based so heavily on information, and to better my public speaking skills.”

Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio KUNR's Youth Media Disha Rohith.

Laine Parkhurst

She goes to Galena High School. Not pictured.