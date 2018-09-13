Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Adds Resort Improvements

After investing $2 million on upgrades this summer, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is projecting a late October opening date for the 2018-2019 season. Our Contributor Kaleb Roedel with the Northern Nevada Business View has more.

For the past three years, Mt. Rose has been the first Lake Tahoe ski resort to open up for the season with plans to keep it that way.

This season, new projects were designed to improve mountain facilities, including 17 snowmaking towers complemented by increased firepower with additional high capacity pumps.

Other projects incorporated facility improvements at the main lodge, parking lot areas, remolded restrooms and four new state-of-the-art LED lift signs, as well as added new technology to their snow grooming fleet.

The Mt. Rose Marketing Director says the improvements made over the past several years have helped the resort stay open for six months out of the year.

