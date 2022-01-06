We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
A new album out this month from Silvana Estrada is one to watch for 2022
Published January 6, 2022 at 2:15 AM PST
NPR's Alt Latino predicts that Marchita, the new album by singer/songwriter Silvana Estrada, will end up on a top album list when the year's new music is considered at the end of 2022.
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.