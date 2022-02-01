We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Tom Brady announces his retirement from the NFL
Published February 1, 2022 at 9:16 AM PST
After a remarkable 22-year career, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL.
