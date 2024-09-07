Davis Fire updates: Six structures burned, evacuations for Washoe City, along Mt. Rose Highway

This is a breaking news story and is being updated on Saturday evening.

Multiple structures burned south of Reno in the Davis Fire Saturday after the fast-moving blaze spread rapidly because of strong winds.

Six structures and about 1,500 acres have burned, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said after 6 p.m on the social media platform X Saturday. No details are available for those structures.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Washoe City and areas in South Reno west of I-580 along Mt. Rose Highway. You can see a map here.

In addition, evacuation warnings are in effect for the Virginia City Highlands.

I-580 is closed in both directions from Mt. Rose Highway to Carson City.

An evacuation shelter is being set up at the senior center on 9th Street in Reno. A large animal shelter is available at the UNR equine facility at 1290 Valley Rd. in Reno.